Dedication & Discovery

In 2024, the Emory community came together for traditions including the Ellmann Lectures in Modern Literature, Match Day for medical students, the Winship 5K Run/Walk to raise funds for cancer research, Homecoming, the Celebration of Faculty Eminence, and Feast of Words to congratulate faculty authors — as well as, of course, Commencement, the culmination of students’ academic journeys.

The university also welcomed three new deans: Sandra Wong in the School of Medicine and faculty members Richard Freer in Emory Law and Jonathan Strom in Candler School of Theology.

We cheered with Emory Athletics as six teams claimed University Athletic Association championships — men’s swimming and diving, women’s swimming and diving, men’s golf, women’s golf, men’s soccer and volleyball — and as the men’s swimming and diving team won their third consecutive NCAA Division III national championship (and was invited to the White House for the second time for College Athlete Day).

We marked the launch of new projects such as the Center for New Medicines and the Center for Public Scholarship and Engagement’s Ideas Festival Emory, and commemorated the opening of new resources such as dedicated on-campus graduate student housing and Emory University Hospital’s expanded heart and vascular facilities.

And we celebrated the success of the expanded Emory Advantage program to eliminate loans for eligible undergrads and as the university once again topped $1 billion in sponsored research awards — a key indicator of Emory’s research and economic impact.

The heart of Emory is the people who come here to learn, teach, work, help and heal. As 2024 draws to a close, we look back at stories showcasing how they put the university’s mission into action.