Emory ranks among the top recipients of NIH support

Feb. 15, 2024

Emory University continues to be one of the largest recipients of research funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), according to an independent ranking of peer institutions.

Each year, the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research (BRIMR) publishes a ranking of U.S. academic institutions and health care systems based on the research funding they received from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) the prior year. 

In 2023, Emory received more than $485 million and is amongst the top 20 in the nation overall for institutional funding from the NIH.

“NIH support across the health sciences remains critical to our faculty and staff conducting high impact research that is contributing to scientific breakthroughs and improving the lives of populations around the world,” says David Stephens, MD, vice president for research at Emory’s Woodruff Health Sciences Center. “The investment of federal dollars will continue to support our mission as a leading research university.”

Emory’s individual schools all figured in the top 20 in their categories, with two in the top 5.
  • School of Medicine: 17th in the nation
  • School of Nursing: 5th in the nation
  • School of Public Health: 5th in the nation
At the department level, Emory School of Medicine has several departments in the top 20, including five in the top 10:
  • Biomedical Engineering (6)
  • Neurology (9)
  • Pathology Medicine (5)
  • Pediatrics (5)
  • Physical Medicine (10)

In addition, Winship Cancer Institute scientists contribute significantly to the NIH research funding totals, and the National Primate Research Center has one of the largest research funding bases of the nation’s seven NIH-supported national primate research centers.

