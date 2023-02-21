Emory ranks among the top recipients of federal research funding

Emory University continues to be ranked among the nation’s top universities for research funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), according to an independent ranking of peer institutions.

The Fiscal Year 2022 rankings from the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research compare schools, departments and all institutions across the United States on the basis of NIH funding.

Emory’s Woodruff Health Sciences Center individual schools all figured in the top 20 in their categories, with two in the top 10:

School of Medicine: 13th in the nation with $465.1 million

School of Nursing: 3rd in the nation with $15 million

School of Public Health: 8th in the nation with $52.8 million

“The continuing support we receive from NIH for research in the health sciences stands as a testament to the high impact discovery taking place at Emory,” says David S. Stephens, MD, vice president for research at Emory’s Woodruff Health Sciences Center. “The investment of federal dollars will continue to allow our faculty to advance scientific breakthroughs and improve the lives of patients around the world.”

At the department level, Emory School of Medicine has 13 departments in the top 20, including five in the top 10:

Biomedical Engineering (4)

Neurology (5)

Pathology Medicine (8)

Pediatrics (1)

Pharmacology (2)

In 2022 when all institutions receiving funding are counted, Emory University received $559.6 million and moved up to 17th in the nation overall for funding from the NIH.

In addition, Winship Cancer Institute scientists contribute significantly to the NIH research funding totals, and Emory’s National Primate Research Center has one of the largest research funding bases of the nation’s seven NIH-supported national primate research centers.