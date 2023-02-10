Emory again named top producer of Fulbright students

For the eighth year in a row, Emory University is one of the top producers of recipients of the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, the government’s flagship international exchange initiative.

A total of 154 Emory students and alumni have been selected for the prestigious U.S. State Department program, including 16 recent Emory College of Arts and Sciences graduates and one Emory PhD student who are teaching and conducting research around the world during the current academic year.

The Chronicle of Higher Education published the full list of top-producing institutions in its Feb. 13 online edition.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken sent a letter of congratulations to Emory President Gregory L. Fenves for the distinction, thanking the university for its commitment to public service and global citizenship.

Blinken specifically recognized Megan Friddle, the director of the National Scholarships & Fellowships Program in Emory College’s Pathways Center, and philosophy professor Mark Risjord for their support as designated campus program advisers.

“We’re thrilled to see continued growth in Emory student and alumni engagement with the Fulbright program, demonstrating commitment to cultural exchange and mutual understanding,” Friddle says.

Fulbright is the world’s largest and most diverse international education program and counts 40 heads of state or government, 61 Nobel Laureates and 89 Pulitzer Prize winners among its alumni.

Since its inception in 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 400,000 awardees the opportunity to increase mutual understanding between the United States and 160 other countries.

Graduating seniors, young professionals and graduate students are eligible to apply for individually designed study or research programs and English teaching assistantships abroad.