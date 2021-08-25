Emory named top producer of student Fulbright winners for sixth consecutive year

Emory University has again earned the distinction as a top producer nationally of students and alumni who receive U.S. Fulbright Awards, according to rankings announced Feb. 28.

Emory had 12 recipients of the Fulbright Award to teach or conduct research abroad for 2021-2022. The U.S. State Department selects winners of the award — the government’s flagship international exchange program named after the late Sen. J. William Fulbright — on the basis of academic and professional achievement, as well as demonstrated leadership potential in their fields.

It is the sixth year in a row that Emory has been a top producing Fulbright research institution. Emory has been a top producer eight times in the past decade, with 119 student Fulbright recipients.

“The Fulbright program offers incredible opportunities for Emory students and alumni to expand their impressive research, teaching and community engagement throughout the world,” says Megan Friddle, director of Emory’s National Scholarships and Fellowships Program.

“It is heartening to see that despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, our students and recent graduates remain firmly committed to engaging in citizen diplomacy and building intercultural understanding abroad,” she adds.

Since its inception in 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 400,000 awardees the opportunity to increase mutual understanding between the United States and people of 160 other countries.

It is the world’s largest and most diverse international education program and includes 40 heads of state or government, 61 Nobel Laureates and 89 Pulitzer Prize winners among its alumni. More information is available at www.eca.state.gov/fulbright.