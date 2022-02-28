Emory recognized as top producer of student Fulbright winners for seventh consecutive year

Emory University has earned the distinction as one of the nation’s top producers of students and alumni who receive U.S. Fulbright Awards, according to rankings announced on Feb. 10.

Emory had 16 recipients of the Fulbright Award to teach or conduct research abroad for 2022-2023. The U.S. State Department selects winners of the award — the government’s flagship international exchange program named after the late Sen. J. William Fulbright — on the basis of academic and professional achievement, as well as demonstrated leadership potential in their fields.

This is the seventh year in a row that Emory has earned this distinction; a total of 135 Emory students have received Fulbright Awards.

“Fulbright is the flagship international academic exchange program for U.S. citizens,” says Megan Friddle, director of Emory’s National Scholarships and Fellowships Program. “The incredible success of Emory students and alumni in this year’s competition highlights their creativity in seeking opportunities to develop their language skills, intercultural competence, and leadership potential throughout the pandemic, even as opportunities to travel and study abroad were curtailed.”

Since its inception in 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 400,000 awardees the opportunity to increase mutual understanding between the United States and people of 160 other countries.

Graduate students are also eligible to apply for Fulbright Awards.

“The Fulbright Program is one of the largest U.S. international exchange programs offering opportunities for our graduate students to undertake international graduate study and advanced research,” says Mike Suh, assistant director of professional development and career planning in the Laney Graduate School.

“It is also a highly competitive process and we are glad to see graduate students continue to express interest in this prestigious program that offers engagement in the local community and interaction with host countries. It is a wonderful program that fosters mutual understanding for our students and for the peoples they work with abroad,” Suh continues.

Fulbright is the world’s largest and most diverse international education program and includes 40 heads of state or government, 61 Nobel Laureates and 89 Pulitzer Prize winners among its alumni. More information is available at www.eca.state.gov/fulbright.