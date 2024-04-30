Emory ranked among the top 10 green colleges in the world

By Natalia Ruich April 30, 2024

waterhub photo

Emory University was included among the 10 greenest universities in the world according to a new article from Study International — one of only two universities in the U.S. to receive this recognition.

— Kay Hinton, Emory Photo/Video

Adding to other recent accolades, Emory University was included among the 10 greenest universities in the world according to a new article from Study International — one of only two universities in the U.S. to receive this recognition. This ranking is one of several acknowledgments of Emory’s institutional leadership in sustainability, including being among the Sierra Club’s 2021 “Cool Schools” and receiving a gold rating from the internationally recognized Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System (STARS) for more than a decade.

Emory is recognized for the announcement of its 20-year partnership with Cherry Street Solar, which will create 5.5 megawatts of solar generation across campus; its WaterHub system, which reduces non-potable water usage on campus by 40% annually and supports hands-on learning and research opportunities in the environmental sciences and engineering; and for its extensive and varied campus engagement efforts. 

Emory’s integration of operational sustainability with academic innovation has built its reputation as a world-class institution of higher education preparing a new generation of environmentally minded leaders.

Community members are invited to contribute to the 2025-2036 Sustainability Vision and Strategic Plan and offer input on how Emory moves forward.

