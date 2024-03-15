A parade of umbrellas headed from the School of Medicine to the Emory Student Center on March 15 as medical students in the Class of 2024 gathered with friends and family to find out where they had matched for their residencies.

Held annually the third Friday in March, Match Day is when the National Resident Matching Program releases results to medical students across the country at the same time. Emory medical students were among thousands in the U.S. to find out — at noon on the dot — where they matched to start their work as resident physicians, caring for patients under the supervision of attending physicians.

Dr. Carlos del Rio, interim dean of the School of Medicine, took the opportunity to introduce Dr. Sandra Wong, a surgical oncologist and researcher who will take the helm as dean on March 22.

“I had a chance to look at the match list this morning, and it is truly impressive,” del Rio said. “We are proud to have this incredible group of future doctors representing Emory across the country. You started medical school in the summer of 2020 during a global pandemic … but together we came through.”

Residency, he told the group, will be a challenging time, “but it has an end date. Relationships with your colleagues, your mentors and your patients will last a lifetime. Take time to build those relationships.”

Ashley Harriott, president of the Class of 2024, leads the Coca-Cola toast with William Eley and Carlos del Rio. Ashley Harriott, president of the Class of 2024, leads the Coca-Cola toast with William Eley and Carlos del Rio.

Ashley Harriott, MD Class of 2024 president, led her fellow medical students as they participated in a treasured Emory tradition: the ceremonial Coca-Cola toast.

“May our futures be as bright as the lights of the OR,” she said. “And be filled with laughter, learning and just the right amount of caffeine.” Cheers echoed through the room.

“Here we are today, standing at the threshold of a new chapter,” Harriott continued, “one filled with new friendships, new challenges and new opportunities to make a difference in the lives of others.”

As noon approached, students lined up alphabetically across from tables filled with envelopes, each envelope labeled with the name of a student and holding their match inside.

Dr. J. William Eley, the School of Medicine’s executive associate dean of medical education and student affairs, congratulated the 131 students who matched.

“This culminates a lot of hard work, diligence and perseverance,” he said. “It is truly a day to rejoice. In just a couple of minutes … you’re going to rush the tables. Please don’t trample anybody.”

After the final countdown (“5, 4, 3, 2, 1, You are matched!”), the students, in white coats, raced forward to discover their matches — eager to begin their careers.

Where they matched

Of the 131 Emory medical students beginning a residency in July, 32 will spend all or part of their residency training in the state of Georgia. Of those, 24 will begin their training at Emory; 21 will remain at Emory for their entire residency.

Students who matched earlier included six in ophthalmology, three in urology and three in the military.

The most popular residencies included internal medicine (29); OBGYN (11); pediatrics (9); anesthesiology (8); neurology (8); combined internal medicine/pediatrics (7); surgery (7); emergency medicine (6); and family medicine (6).

The most popular regions for the residency programs included the Southeast (Georgia and surrounding states); the Northeast (including Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island); California; and the state of Washington.

In addition to Emory, students will receive residency training at other prominent institutions across the U.S., including the University of Pennsylvania, the University of California system, University of Washington and Harvard University.