U.S. News names Emory among top national universities

Sept. 24, 2024

Media Contact
Laura Diamond
white wall at Emory University campus

Emory University has been recognized as a top national university once again by U.S. News & World Report, coming in at No. 24 in the 2025 “Best Colleges” list.

The rankings also list Emory as No. 22 among its “Best Value” schools and No. 45 for “Most Innovative.”

Emory’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing is No. 1 in the undergraduate nursing rankings and Emory's Goizueta Business School came in at No. 14 among undergraduate business programs. Both schools are ranked separately from the university’s main undergraduate program based on surveys of deans and senior faculty from schools and departments around the country.

Find more information about the 2025 rankings at www.usnews.com.

Tags

Recent News