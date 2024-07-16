Four Emory hospitals ranked best in Georgia and Atlanta by U.S. News and World Report

ATLANTA – Four Emory Healthcare hospitals have ranked notably in this year’s regional rankings of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals issue. For the thirteenth year in a row, Emory University Hospital ranked as the No. 1 hospital in Georgia and metro Atlanta in the 2024-25 Best Regional Hospitals rankings. (Emory University Hospital includes Emory University Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital and Emory University Hospital at Wesley Woods.)

Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital ranked No. 2 (a tie) in Georgia and metro Atlanta for the ninth consecutive year. Emory Johns Creek Hospital ranked No. 8 in Georgia and No. 7 in metro Atlanta for the second consecutive year and Emory University Hospital Midtown ranked No. 9 (a tie) in Georgia and No. 8 (a tie) in metro Atlanta rankings.

In the 2024-25 Best Hospitals Specialty Rankings, Emory University Hospital ranked nationally in the following adult specialties: Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery and Urology. The hospital was considered high performing in Cancer, Cardiology and Heart & Vascular Surgery, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Orthopaedics and Pulmonary & Lung Surgery.

Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital ranked high performing in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Orthopaedics, Pulmonary & Lung Surgery and Urology.

Emory Johns Creek Hospital is considered high performing in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics and Neurology & Neurosurgery.

“U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals rankings are a testament to the unmatched high-quality, compassionate care our clinicians provide to our patients, their families and our community,” says Joon S. Lee, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare. “Congratulations and thank you to our team members who have continually helped us reach these achievements and successes.”

U.S. News & World Report began publishing hospital rankings in 1990, as “America’s Best Hospitals,” to identify medical centers in various specialties that were best suited for patients whose illnesses pose unusual challenges because of underlying conditions, procedure difficulty, advanced age or other medical issues that add risk. Hospitals are assessed in 15 specialty areas for the rankings. In 12 of the 15 specialties, ranking is determined by an extensive data-driven analysis combining performance measures in three primary dimensions of health care: structure, process and outcomes. In the three other specialties, ranking relies solely on expert opinion. Approximately 4,500 hospitals were evaluated this year.

U.S. News & World Report first published Best Regional Hospitals in 2011. Within a state or major metropolitan area, regional hospital rank is determined by a hospital's performance in the national adult specialty rankings analysis and by its scores across procedure and condition areas.

See the complete list of 2024-25 Best Hospitals rankings.