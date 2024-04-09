Emory’s graduate, professional schools ranked among best in nation by U.S. News

Emory University’s graduate and professional schools and programs continue to be ranked among the best in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Graduate Schools, which was released April 9.

The annual list uses data, surveys and other information to rank programs in schools of nursing, public health, business, law and other areas. The publication has delayed releasing rankings for medical schools, engineering schools and clinical psychology programs because of concerns with the data.

Here are the Emory schools included in this year’s national rankings:

The Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing master’s program ranks 1st in the nation. The school’s doctor of nursing practice program is 6th.

The Rollins School of Public Health ranks 3rd in the nation.

Goizueta Business School’s full-time MBA program ranks 18th. The Executive MBA program is 13th and the part-time program is 20th.

The School of Law ranks 42nd in the nation. Multiple programs within the school also received rankings including business/corporate law (22nd), constitutional law (25th), contracts/commercial law (21st) and health care law (21st).

The Laney Graduate School awards all PhDs at Emory in partnership with faculty located in various schools and departments across the university. The following doctoral health programs were ranked: biostatistics (5th), environmental health science (3rd), epidemiology (4th), health policy and management (8th) and social behavior (3rd). Among doctoral science programs, computer science is 64th.

In U.S. News’ rankings of nursing master’s programs, Emory’s nurse practitioner, adult/gerontology, primary care is 3rd ; nurse practitioner, adult/gerontology, acute care is 4th; and family nurse practitioner program is 4th.

In rankings of Emory’s doctor of nursing practice programs, adult gerontology/acute care is 4th; adult gerontology/primary care is 3rd; family practice 5th; and nurse administration management 6th.

Each school may have additional information about rankings issued to specific programs. Not all graduate and professional programs are ranked annually.