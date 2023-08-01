U.S. News and World Report ranks four Emory hospitals as best in Georgia and Atlanta

ATLANTA – Four Emory Healthcare hospitals have ranked prominently in this year’s regional rankings of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals issue. For the twelfth year in a row, Emory University Hospital ranked as the No. 1 hospital in Georgia and metro Atlanta in the 2023-24 Best Regional Hospitals rankings. (Emory University Hospital includes Emory University Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital and Emory University Hospital at Wesley Woods.)

Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital ranked No. 2 in Georgia and metro Atlanta for the eighth consecutive year, while Emory University Hospital Midtown ranked No. 4 (a tie) in both Georgia and metro Atlanta rankings. For the first time this year, Emory Johns Creek Hospital ranked No. 8 in Georgia and No. 7 in metro Atlanta.

In the 2023-24 Best Hospitals Specialty Rankings, Emory University Hospital ranked nationally in the following adult specialties: Cancer, Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Urology. The hospital was considered high performing in Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Orthopaedics and Pulmonary & Lung Surgery.

Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital ranked high performing in Diabetes & Endocrinology, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Orthopaedics and Pulmonary & Lung Surgery.

Emory University Hospital Midtown ranked nationally in Ear, Nose and Throat and high performing in Geriatrics.

Emory Johns Creek Hospital is considered high performing in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery and Orthopaedics.

“We are proud that four of our hospitals ranked regionally and two ranked nationally in various specialty areas this year in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals rankings,” says Joon S. Lee, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare. “Congratulations and thank you to our team members who helped us reach these successes by providing expert, high-quality and compassionate care to our patients.”

U.S. News & World Report began publishing hospital rankings in 1990, as “America’s Best Hospitals,” to identify medical centers in various specialties that were best suited for patients whose illnesses pose unusual challenges because of underlying conditions, procedure difficulty, advanced age or other medical issues that add risk.

Hospitals are assessed in 15 specialty areas for the rankings. In 12 of the 15 specialties, ranking is determined by an extensive data-driven analysis combining performance measures in three primary dimensions of health care: structure, process and outcomes. In the three other specialties, ranking relies solely on expert opinion. More than 4,500 hospitals were evaluated this year.

U.S. News & World Report first published Best Regional Hospitals in 2011. Within a state or major metropolitan area, regional hospital rank is determined by a hospital's performance in the national adult specialty rankings analysis and by its scores across 10 procedure and condition areas evaluated.

To see the complete list of 2023-24 Best Hospitals rankings, visit here.