Emory among top national universities in U.S. News rankings

Sept. 18, 2023

Emory University continues to be ranked among the nation’s top universities, coming in 24th in U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Colleges report.

The rankings also list Emory as 21st among its “Best Value” schools based on a combination of academic quality and cost.

Several undergraduate programs within Emory’s schools were also ranked. The Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing ranked 3rd for “Best Undergraduate Nursing” program and Goizueta Business School ranked 13th for “Best Undergraduate Business” program.

This year’s rankings reflect one of the most significant changes in the methodology used by U.S News in decades. As a result, the year-to-year shift in schools’ ranks are greater than in previous reports.

The new 2024 rankings appear today at www.usnews.com.

