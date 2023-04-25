Emory’s graduate, professional schools ranked among best in nation

April 25, 2023

Emory University’s graduate and professional schools and programs are once again ranked among the best in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-2024 edition of Best Graduate Schools, which was released today.

The annual list uses surveys and other data to rank programs in schools of nursing, public health, business, engineering and other areas. The new list does not include rankings for schools of law or medicine, although U.S. News said these will be released at a later date. 

Here are the Emory programs included in this year’s national rankings:

  • Emory's Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing master’s program ranks 1st in the nation. The school’s doctor of nursing practice program is 6th.
  • Emory’s Rollins School of Public Health ranks 4th in the nation.
  • Goizueta Business School’s full-time MBA program ranks 17th. The Executive MBA program is 14th and the part-time program is 19th.
  • Ranking 1st in the nation is the Wallace H. Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering PhD program, a joint effort between Emory School of Medicine, Emory’s Laney Graduate School and Georgia Tech.
  • In Emory’s Laney Graduate School, the PhD program for biostatistics ranks 7th and chemistry is 34th.
  • In U.S. News’ rankings of nursing master’s programs, Emory’s family nurse practitioner program ranks 6th; nurse practitioner, adult/gerontology, acute care 4th; nurse practitioner, adult/gerontology, primary care 4th; nursing administration/management 3rd.
  • In rankings of Emory’s doctor of nursing practice programs, adult gerontology/acute care is 5th; adult gerontology/primary care is 6th; family practice 5th and nurse administration management 1st.

