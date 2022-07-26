U.S. News and World Report ranks three Emory hospitals as best in Georgia and Atlanta

For the eleventh year in a row, U.S. News & World Report has ranked Emory University Hospital the No. 1 hospital in Georgia and metro Atlanta in the regional rankings in U.S. News Best Hospitals issue. (Emory University Hospital includes Emory University Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital and Emory University Hospital at Wesley Woods.)

Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital ranked No. 2 in Georgia and metro Atlanta for the seventh consecutive year, while Emory University Hospital Midtown ranked No. 5 for a third year in a row both in Georgia and metro Atlanta rankings, known as 2022-23 Best Regional Hospitals.

In 2022-23 Best Hospitals Specialty Rankings, Emory University Hospital ranked nationally in the following adult specialties: Cancer, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery and Urology. The hospital was considered high performing in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Orthopaedics and Pulmonary & Lung Surgery.

Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital ranked high performing in Cancer, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Orthopaedics and Pulmonary & Lung Surgery.

Emory University Hospital Midtown ranked nationally in Ear, Nose and Throat for the fourth year in a row since that program moved to the hospital, and high performing in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery and Geriatrics.

Emory Johns Creek Hospital was considered high performing in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery and Orthopaedics.

Emory Rehabilitation Hospital ranked nationally for the second consecutive year in the adult specialty of Rehabilitation.

“We are honored to be recognized this year, both regionally and nationally, in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals rankings,” says Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare. “Our care team members demonstrate our mission of ‘improving lives and providing hope’ daily as we care for members of our community and beyond. As we continue into the third year of the pandemic, I thank them for their dedication and resilience during challenging times.”

U.S. News & World Report began publishing hospital rankings in 1990, as “America’s Best Hospitals,” to identify medical centers in various specialties that were best suited for patients whose illnesses pose unusual challenges because of underlying conditions, procedure difficulty, advanced age or other medical issues that add risk. Hospitals are assessed in 15 specialty areas for the rankings. In 12 of the 15 specialties, ranking is determined by an extensive data-driven analysis combining performance measures in three primary dimensions of health care: structure, process and outcomes. In the three other specialties, ranking relies solely on expert opinion. Nearly 5,000 hospitals are evaluated each year.

U.S. News & World Report first published Best Regional Hospitals in 2011. Within a state or major metropolitan area, regional hospital rank is determined by a hospital's performance in the national adult specialty rankings analysis and by its scores across 20 procedure and condition areas evaluated.

To see the complete list of 2022-23 Best Hospitals rankings, visit this link.