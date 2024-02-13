Emory University listed among America’s Best Large Employers

Feb. 13, 2024

Media Contact
Laura Diamond
Emory gate

Emory University has once again been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Large Employers 2024. The publication’s annual list includes the top companies in industries such as healthcare, education, banking and insurance.

The magazine named the university No. 157 on this year’s list. Emory is the only higher education institution in Georgia included in this year’s rankings.

In partnership with Statista, Forbes surveyed more than 170,000 U.S.-based workers at companies with at least 1,000 employees. Respondents were asked to evaluate their employer on a range of criteria including salary, opportunities for promotion, gender equity and diversity with management. Participants were also asked if they would recommend their employer to others, and were given the chance to rate other employers in their respective industries.

This is not the first time Emory has been recognized by its employees. Forbes previously ranked the university among America’s Best Employers for Women 2023, America’s Best Employers for New Grads 2023 and America’s Best Employers by State 2023.

Tags

Recent News