Emory University’s 179th Commencement ceremonies will bring together thousands of students and their loved ones May 10-13 to celebrate their myriad accomplishments and bright futures.

Graduates from each of Emory’s nine schools will walk across the stage as their names are called during diploma ceremonies, while undergraduate students in the Class of 2024 will also attend the university’s official Commencement on Monday, May 13, at 8:30 a.m.

The university Commencement ceremony, which features the keynote speaker and honorary degree presentations, is traditionally held on the Emory Quadrangle for all graduates. Due to safety and security concerns, all of this year’s Commencement events will be held at the Gas South District, an indoor facility in Duluth, Georgia.

Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, president and CEO of the Morehouse School of Medicine, will give the keynote address for the university Commencement, which will be attended by bachelor’s degree candidates from Emory College of Arts & Sciences, Goizueta Business School, Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing and the School of Medicine and their ticketed guests.

Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, president and CEO of the Morehouse School of Medicine, is the keynote speaker for Emory's 179th Commencement. (Photo courtesy of Morehouse School of Medicine)

A renowned infertility specialist and researcher, Montgomery Rice is the first woman to lead the freestanding medical institution. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Emory University School of Medicine and will receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree from Emory during the Commencement ceremony.

“Dr. Montgomery Rice’s achievements as a groundbreaking physician-scientist and university leader are an inspiration to so many in our great city and beyond,” says Emory President Gregory L. Fenves. “During her time as president and CEO, the Morehouse School of Medicine has flourished, solidifying its reputation as a powerhouse in the advancement of health equity. I cannot wait to welcome Dr. Montgomery Rice so we can present her with an honorary degree and hear her inspiring words and reflections.”

During the university Commencement ceremony, Emory will also award honorary degrees to acclaimed violinist Robert McDuffie and Dr. Victor Dzau, president of the National Academy of Medicine. Dzau will also be the keynote speaker for the School of Medicine’s MD Diploma Ceremony.

