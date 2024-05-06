Emory updates plan for Commencement celebrations

The following message was sent to the Emory community by President Gregory L. Fenves on May 6, 2024.



Dear Emory Community,

I have been firm in my commitment that Emory will celebrate our graduating students at Commencement. While that commitment has not changed, concerns about safety and security require us to adjust the plans.

Emory will relocate Commencement activities to the Gas South District in Duluth, Georgia, an indoor complex that includes the Gas South Arena and the Gas South Convention Center. This change in venue impacts Emory’s university-wide Commencement celebration as well as the diploma ceremonies for all nine schools, including Oxford College. Details of the revised Commencement plans, including those for related events and receptions, have been added to the Commencement website. This site will be updated as additional details become available.

Please know that this decision was not taken lightly. It was made in close consultation with the Emory Police Department, security advisors, and other agencies — each of which advised against holding Commencement events on our campuses.

I know that this news will be deeply disappointing to many of you. The FAQs included on the Commencement site provide answers to some of the many questions related to this change.

I want to end by congratulating the Emory Class of 2024 — a class like no other. For many of you, the pandemic interrupted your high school graduations, and you began your Emory experience online. Next Monday, we will celebrate all that you have accomplished since then. You will have your moment together, in person, alongside the people who matter to you the most. Each of your names will be read aloud, and each of you will be conferred an Emory degree. We will applaud your dedication, your accomplishments, and your resilience. You will become graduates of Emory University, ready to enter a world that needs your talents, your wisdom, and your leadership.

Sincerely,

Gregory L. Fenves

President