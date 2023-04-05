New on-campus graduate housing opens to Emory students

On-campus housing options are often associated with undergraduates and first-year move-in days. But Emory graduate and professional students are already enjoying their new housing option.

Dubbed “The Ridge,” this housing integrates two primary needs highlighted during the university’s master planning: a lack of graduate housing on Emory’s core campus and a space for Emory graduate students to gather and support community building.

“For the first time Emory is providing residences on our Atlanta campus designed for our graduate and professional students,” said Emory President Gregory L. Fenves.

“The Ridge will enrich the lives of students pursuing research and the professions,” he said. “And I’m grateful to everyone who has worked to make this long-held dream a reality.”

While housing at The Ridge is reserved for graduate and professional students, it’s not limited to one program or college — meaning that students from across disciplines may be living together, forming connections they might not otherwise make.

“This housing initiative has amplified the importance of graduate and professional students on campus, bringing visibility to their contributions to our community and intentionally creating space for creative and interdisciplinary collisions,” said Kimberly Jacob Arriola, dean of the James T. Laney School of Graduate Studies and vice provost for graduate affairs.

“We know that it is not enough to provide a rigorous academic experience and student-centered programming that honors the whole student. We need physical space and additional programming that honors the unique needs of graduate and professional students. The Ridge does just that,” Arriola said.

The Graduate and Professional Student Housing Initiative broke ground on Phase I in September 2022. Students began moving in as early as July 2024, depending on their program, and an official ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday, Aug. 13.

“We’ve always placed a high priority on interdisciplinary learning and that learning is not confined to the classroom,” said Brian Mitchell, associate dean at Goizueta Business School. “We understand that it also entails student interactions with each other, regardless of where students are from or what they’re studying. Living in a community where you’re surrounded by that is inevitably going to have a positive impact on your own education, experiences and intellectual growth.”

Phase I of The Ridge, which consists of two buildings and a parking structure, features 535 beds with a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units at Haygood Drive and North Decatur Road. The site is a 15-minute or less walk to every graduate program, lab and library on Emory’s Atlanta campus, so students can reach their campus destination without needing a car. The housing will also have Emory shuttle and MARTA bus access.

Before starting construction, Emory coordinated focus groups and solicited feedback to learn what students most wanted to see in graduate housing. These ideas were incorporated into the project.

“Our master plan framework development for graduate school students pointed to the lack of on-campus graduate housing and congregation areas solely for graduate students,” said David Payne, associate vice president for planning and engagement. “Those were two of the needs we heard most often. We’re hoping that when students are deciding which graduate school they want to attend, they’ll consider this housing option as a competitive edge.”

Linda McCauley, dean of the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, pointed to the meticulous planning that has gone into the project.

“It is a thrill to see this graduate housing community come to fruition at Emory, as it is the culmination of years of planning and a testament to the university’s commitment to graduate education,” said McCauley. “Students will live and learn alongside colleagues from all disciplines, enhancing their educational experience and preparing them for the world that awaits them after graduation. As the dean of a school with a majority graduate student population, I know this community will fill a great need and strengthen Emory’s graduate student experience.”

The Ridge is an ideal place for students to expand their horizons, too. The new building is anticipated to be LEED Gold certified and offers a graduate commons, featuring group and individual study spaces, lounge areas, recreational areas and a kitchen for group cooking.

Architect Dennis Lynch, part of the Ayers Saint Gross architectural firm, said he’s most looking forward to students experiencing the great views and daylight in each unit as well as the community center.

“There’s a community center on the ground floor that also has the shared kitchen and roll-up doors that can be opened when it’s nice outside,” Lynch said. “We put a lot of time and thought into the open spaces that surround the buildings. There’s a breezeway to the building closer to North Decatur Road that connects the space to a courtyard, and we were able to preserve some of the more mature trees in those spaces, too. Having that indoor/outdoor access to encourage students to enjoy open spaces is pretty exciting.”

On-campus housing that feels like home

Not only is the on-campus housing conveniently located, but it’s also a differentiator from many comparable graduate and professional programs across the nation. And for students moving to Atlanta from other cities, states or even countries, it can provide peace of mind.

“We’ve already seen the option for on-campus housing play a role in helping prospective students make a decision,” said Kara Robinson, senior associate dean of enrollment management and student affairs at the Rollins School of Public Health. “Both students and parents were elated about a housing option that was close to their building, part of campus, didn’t require a car and offered a safe environment with peers.”

She added that it also relieves anxiety around logistics like procuring furniture, turning on utilities or finding a co-signer.

In fact, those aspects are so valuable that one-third of tenants in the 2024-25 academic year are international students.

Jiangyan Shi, a full-time MBA student from Qujing, China, speaks to that ease. “I chose to live at The Ridge because it was convenient, quite safe, eliminates commuting issues and has great facilities,” Shi said, pointing to the fact that the rooms are furnished and the building offers a great gym and leisure center.

Pablo Hoyos, also a full-time MBA student, echoeed Shi’s values. “Living on-campus meant comfort and a more efficient use of my time and resources,” said Hoyos, who is from Medellín, Colombia.

His favorite feature so far? “The community and possibility of having friends all around in the same situation as I am,” he said.

Planning for Phase II is currently underway, with an estimated opening as soon as 2027. Phase II is envisioned to have approximately 400 additional beds and will be built adjacent to Phase I, wrapping around the parking structure. When both phases are complete, Emory anticipates having nearly 1,000 beds of housing for its graduate and professional students.

Phase II is sure to be equally as enticing.

As Shivani Sandu, a full-time MBA student from Goa, India, said, “Everything at The Ridge is impressive, from the gym to the apartment itself. However, if I had to choose, I would highlight the community center. It’s a fantastic space with well-equipped meeting rooms perfect for studying and working on projects with my study group. Additionally, the community center offers recreational facilities, which makes it an ideal place to relax and connect with fellow residents.”

Photos by Kay Hinton and Sarah Woods, Emory Photo/Video.