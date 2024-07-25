Emory men’s swimming and diving team celebrates NCAA championship at the White House

The Emory men’s swimming and diving team started the 2024 season on the heels of a wildly successful 2023, where they captured the NCAA Division III champion title as well as the University Athletic Association (UAA) title.

Not a team to be deterred by the pressure of winning streaks, they kept at it in the 2024 season, setting the bar even higher.

In February, the team celebrated its 25th consecutive UAA championship title. In March, they claimed their third consecutive NCAA Division III title, and the fourth in team history.

This month, they minted a new streak: visiting 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. for College Athlete Day, a collaboration between the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the White House. While a handful of Division I teams have been invited to the White House in the past, College Athlete Day started in 2023 and welcomed NCAA champion teams across sports from all three divisions and hailing from around the country.

Before Monday’s White House celebration, the team enjoyed a dinner on Sunday night with local alumni from graduating classes ranging from 1994 through 2021.

“I always enjoy the alumni and for them to hang out with some of our student-athletes in a non-pressure situation is great. We have some alums from the 90s that were there, as well as the first captain I had at Emory and a member of our first-ever national championship team in 2017,” says head coach Jon Howell.

Howell, the 2023 Jefferson Award winner, has been at the program’s helm since 1998 and serves as the driving force behind the most competitive teams in Emory athletics history.

“In 2023, we graduated a very successful group of leaders who took the program forward, so this team had to redefine itself, step up and play new roles,” says Howell. “We had upperclassmen who stepped up and freshmen who added new energy and sparked the group. This season was a true team effort, a collaboration, and an interesting group of personalities who came together to do something great.”

That greatness included claiming the NCAA Division III Championship title, despite competing against other teams that looked stronger on paper. With any winning streak comes added pressure to perform, and this team stepped up to the challenge every time.

“Emory swimming and diving has a tradition of excellence, giving our all and winning,” says Jeff Echols 25C, who was part of the 400-Yard Medley Relay that set a new team record this year. “We have some pride to continue the winning tradition but in the high-pressure moments, leaning on your teammates, the past alumni and those that came before you offer the support you need.”

Crow Thorsen 25C nabbed the team record in the 400 Individual Medley this year and has been part of the winning NCAA team all three of his years. “It feels different each year,” he says, “but this year as a group we really came together as a cohesive unit all working toward the same goal. We were focused on winning but we were also really enjoying the experience, which is something this team is really good at. But being able to hug your friends, teammates and brothers after winning was awesome.”

But some streaks — like visiting the White House — are simply fun.

The morning started with a tour of the White House and activities on the South Lawn and ended with speeches from NCAA Senior Vice President of Championships Lynda Taeler and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Last year we were just on the lawn,” Thorsen says, “but this year we were given a tour of the White House, so it was actually more exciting. That tour opened our eyes so much. Just like last year, it’s amazing to reconnect with your teammates over the summer, especially those who graduated and we thought we might not see again for a while. That just speaks to the cohesiveness of the team, regardless of where we are — but bonus points for it being at the White House.”

Echols also explains that a White House tour was a bucket list item he can already check off. “Getting to see Vice President Harris speak was an honor, as was getting to spend time with and be surrounded by such incredible athletes,” he says. “There were a few hundred there, and that was really special. We all share a certain bond, we all understand the grind and the commitment and what it takes to win a national title.”

For the athletes, the highlight is always the people next to them, while the accolades are the icing on top, a trend that’s sure to continue regardless of what next year brings.

“This experience is something I’m going to cherish and remember forever,” says Thorsen, “and it makes it all the more special that I’m doing it with my 18 best friends.”