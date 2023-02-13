Emory swimming and diving teams celebrate 25th consecutive championship titles

Emory University’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams captured their 25th consecutive University Athletic Association (UAA) titles over the weekend during the championship held at the University of Chicago. Throughout the competition, the Eagles earned a total of 17 All-UAA showings, seven UAA championships and two UAA meet records, among other accomplishments.

The women’s team claimed its 31st championship in the program's history. They finished with a total of 1,744 team points, ahead of Chicago’s 1,574 team points. On day three of the competition, Eagles won back-to-back championships in the 100 Backstroke and 200 Medley Relay. Read full coverage of the women’s meet from Emory Athletics.

The men’s team compiled 1,711 points — 280 points more than New York University, which finished second. Seniors Nicholas Goudie and Jake Meyer earned UAA gold in the 100 Freestyle and 200 Breaststroke, respectively. Junior Crow Thorsen also set a new school record in the 400 Individual Medley with a time of 3:51.18. Read the full story from Emory Athletics.

Be sure to catch the Eagles at home during the two-day Emory Invitational on Friday, Feb. 23, and Saturday, Feb. 24. The meet serves as a final chance for swimmers to qualify for the NCAA Championship.

Following the Emory Invitational, the Eagles will compete in the NCAA Region 2 Diving Championships on Friday, March 1, and Saturday, March 2. The swimming and diving NCAA Championship will take place in Greensboro, North Carolina, later in March.

Photos by Eugene Soh, Emory Athletics