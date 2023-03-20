Men’s swimming and diving team claims second-straight NCAA Division III title

Both the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams had successful weekends at the 2023 NCAA Division III tournaments, which concluded in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Saturday, March 18.

The men’s team captured the national champion title for the second year in a row and the third time in team history.

The Eagles made a statement in the tournament’s very first event, when senior Pat Pema won the 500 Freestyle (and set a new school record) with a time of 4:20.41. Ryan Soh, Jake Meyer, Jeff Echols and Colin LaFave won the 200 Medley Relay, Emory’s second straight national title in that event. Nick Goudie, Crow Thorsen, Jason Hamilton and Pat Pema also won the 800 Freestyle Relay and set a new national record with a time of 6:26.98. Graduate student Jason Hamilton won his third consecutive national championship in 200 Breaststroke with a time of 1:53.77 and junior Jake Meyer claimed the championship in the 100 Breaststroke with a time of 52.87.

Across the four-day tournament, the Emory men won national championships in five events, secured 24 All-America podium finishes and saw 13 All-America Honorable Mentions. The Eagles also established new Division III records in the 200 Medley and 800 Freestyle relays. This is the program’s third-ever national championship win.

Theclaimed national runners-up for the second straight year and the fourth time in team history.

Sophomore Ariana Khan won the title for 3-meter dive — the first-ever for this event in the program’s history — and was named Women’s Diver of the Year. The 200 Medley Relay team of Megan Jungers, Anna Glowniak, Taylor Leone and Caroline Maki cinched first place with a new Division III record of 1:39.55. The 200 Freestyle Relay team of Caroline Maki, Sammie Kass, Penny Celtnieks and Taylor Leone also won gold with a time of 1:31.62, the eighth national championship for the Eagles in this event since 2009.

Across the tournament, the team collected three national championships, four national runners-up, 17 All-America honors and 10 All-America Honorable Mentions. Tomasz Rosas was also awarded Women’s Diving Coach of the Year. Graduate student Taylor Leone was also named Division III Women’s Swimming & Diving Academic All-America Team Member of the Year, presented by the College Sports Communicators on March 20. Leone is the sixth Eagle to ever be chosen as the National Academic All-American of the Year for his or her respective sport.

