Emory swimming legend Andrew Wilson inducted into CSCAA Hall of Fame

Emory University swimming legend Andrew Wilson has been inducted into the inaugural College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association (CSCAA) Division III Hall of Fame as announced by the organization on Tuesday, Jan. 30. The inaugural induction ceremony is set to take place at the CSCAA Annual Awards Celebration on Monday, May 6, hosted at the illustrious Hyatt Regency in downtown Indianapolis.

Wilson is one of 38 outstanding swimmers, divers and coaches to be inducted into the inaugural class. Each member of the class was selected for their remarkable achievements and profound impact on collegiate swimming and diving. Few swimmers had their presence felt more than Wilson, first as he dominated as an Eagle and then as a member of Team USA on the world's stage.

With Emory, Wilson put together one of the greatest careers of any Division III athlete in any sport. Over the course of his career, Wilson was a two-time CSCAA and UAA Swimmer of the Year, a 10-time national champion (including six as an individual) and 17-time All-American. He established five Division III records and was a two-time Academic All-American of the Year. He led Emory to its first-ever men's national championship after returning to school after spending the previous year trying to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

After graduating in 2017, Wilson continued to swim professionally and went on to make history as he became the first-ever Division III swimmer to represent the United States at the 2020 Olympic games. In Tokyo, Wilson captured a gold medal as part of the men's 4x100 Medley Relay and finished tied for sixth in the 100 Breaststroke. He also competed in the 200 Breaststroke where he placed 17th and competed in prelims of the first-ever 4x100 mixed Medley Relay.

Wilson was a recipient of the NCAA postgraduate scholarship as a senior and went on to complete his master's degree in applied mathematics at the University of Oxford in England following his retirement from swimming.