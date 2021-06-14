Olympics bound: Former Emory swimmer Andrew Wilson makes history in 100 breaststroke

Andrew Wilson enjoyed an illustrious career with the Emory Eagles, leading the men's swimming program to its first-ever national championship in 2017.

Andrew Wilson enjoyed an illustrious career with the Emory Eagles, leading the men's swimming program to its first-ever national championship in 2017.

Former Emory swimming standout Andrew Wilson made history Monday night, becoming the first Division III swimmer to ever qualify for the Olympics.

In an incredible three-way finish in the 100 Breaststroke, Wilson accomplished a goal years in the making as he earned a qualifying spot on Team USA for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. A photo finish between Wilson, Michael Andrew and Nic Fink saw all three swimmers touch the wall just seven one-hundredths of a second apart. Andrew captured the top spot with a time of 58.73 while Wilson finished just 0.01 seconds behind him at 58.74 for a new personal best. Fink, Wilson's training partner at Athens Bulldog Swimming Club, finished third at 58.80.

Wilson's time Monday night made him the 15th-fastest man in the history of the event and the fourth-fastest American ever.

Prior to Monday night's swim, Wilson posted a pair of top-three finishes on Sunday to advance to the finals. During prelims, Wilson touched with a time of 58.80 to finish second before placing third in the semifinals at 59.08.

The Bethesda, Maryland, native is not finished at the Olympic Trials in Omaha as he will look to secure another qualifying spot later this week in the 200 Breaststroke. Preliminaries and semifinals are slated for Wednesday, June 16, with the finals to follow in the evening on Thursday, June 17.

Wilson enjoyed an illustrious career with the Eagles, leading the men's program to its first-ever national championship in 2017. Over his career, he was a two-time CSCAA National Swimmer of the Year, a 10-time national champion, 17-time All-American, two-time UAA Swimmer of the Year, 15-time UAA Champion, 20-time All-UAA finisher, 14-time UAA Athlete of the Week, three-time CSCAA Scholar All-American, a two-time Academic All-American of the Year and still holds Division III records in five events.

“Emory is where I got really serious about swimming … I was just not very competitive coming out of high school,” Wilson said in an interview in 2015, after he qualified for the 2016 Olympic Trials. “But that changed at Emory.”

After taking a year off of his studies at Emory to train with Longhorn Aquatics at the University of Texas at Austin in preparation for the 2016 Olympic swim trials, Wilson fell just shy of making the Olympic team that year, placing fifth in the 100 Breaststroke and fourth in the 200 Breaststroke. He returned to Emory in 2017 for his senior year, graduating with honors with degrees in applied math and physics.