Men’s swimming and diving team claims third consecutive NCAA Division III title

The Emory men’s swimming and diving team claimed its third consecutive national championship at the 2024 NCAA Division III tournament, which concluded in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Saturday, March 23.

The men’s team captured the national champion title for the third year in a row and the fourth time in team history.

On day one of the tournament, Emory captured the 200 Medley Relay title for the third consecutive year, with a team of Ryan Soh, Jake Meyer, Jeff Echols and Caden Bjornstad.

Crow Thorsen won the 400 Individual Medley on day two, with a winning time of 3:51.84. He is the second swimmer in the Emory men’s team history to win this race.

On day three, the 800 Freestyle Relay team of Nicholas Goudie, Harrison Pire, Crow Thorsen and McKee Thorsen closed out the night in second place after a battle over the final 400 yards.

Meyer finished as national runner-up in both the 100 and 200 Breaststroke on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Goudie placed among the nation’s best in the 100 Freestyle for the third straight year, claiming fourth place with a personal best time of 43.67.

The men’s team of Goudie, Pire, Bjornstad and Crow Thorsen finished fifth in the 400 Freestyle Relay with a time of 2:57.97.

At the end of the four-day event, the Eagles saw a total of two event national champions, four national runners-up, 17 First Team All-America performances and 14 Second Team All-America finishes. This is the program’s fourth-ever national championship win.

Coach Jon Howell also earned his second straight and third overall College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America Men’s Coach of the Year Award.

The women’s swimming and diving team claimed sixth place, the team’s 23rd straight meet inside the top six nationally.

Penelope Helm earned bronze in the 200 Freestyle with a time of 1:49.35. The 200 Freestyle Relay team of Megan Jungers, Jane Sanderson, Isabel Huang and Penny Celtnieks earned fifth place. Jungers, a two-time national runner-up in the event, finished fourth in the 100 Backstroke with a time of 54.80.

Friday night concluded with Huang, Helm, Katherine Swan and Meredith Teague claiming fourth in the 800 Freestyle Relay with a time of 7:22.85.

Across the four-day tournament, the Eagles turned in 14 First Team All-America showings and 13 Second Team All-America finishes.

Overall, this is the 13th consecutive season that Emory has had at least one team national championship in swimming and diving. Read full coverage of the men’s and women’s competitions.