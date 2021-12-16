1. COVID-19 pill highlights Emory’s extensive record of drug discovery

For decades, Emory has been at the forefront of discovering treatments for diseases of global concern. In the 1990s, it was HIV. Then, cancer and hemophilia. Today, it’s COVID-19.

When the pandemic began, Emory scientists led by George Painter (above), shifted the focus of their broad-spectrum antiviral drug, EIDD-2801, which was initially developed against other viruses such as equine encephalitis and influenza.

Now known as molnupiravir, the drug can be provided as a pill in an outpatient setting, which could facilitate distribution. Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics developed molnupiravir after licensing it from Drug Innovation Ventures at Emory (DRIVE).

Merck’s Emergency Use Authorization application for molnupiravir is pending with the Food & Drug Administration, after members of the FDA’s Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee voted 13-10 on Nov. 30 in favor of the treatment, which is proposed for use with adult patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at risk for severe disease or hospitalization.

News about molnupiravir spanned the year. Look back on some of these milestones:

Learn more about George Painter and Drug Discovery at Emory.