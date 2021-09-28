The state of Georgia acquired the land where Emory’s Atlanta and Oxford campuses now sit as a result of the 1821 Treaty of Indian Springs. This treaty was one in a decades-long attempt to move the Muscogee (Creek) people off their land in Georgia and Alabama. Like with previous treaties, the tribes agreed begrudgingly and under duress. By that time, the Muscogee had ceded millions of acres due to threats of war by white settlers.

Muscogee Creek Nation leader Chitto Harjo (Chief Crazy Snake) was a vocal opponent of government efforts to divide communal land into individually owned allotments. Source: Library of Congress

However, the U.S. government and the state of Georgia still had their eyes on the territory between the Muscogee and Cherokee. They wanted to prevent the tribes from rebelling against the settlers. Plantation owners also believed that runaway slaves were being hidden or enslaved in Indian territory and wanted the ability to retrieve them. The tribes refused to cede that land and resisted moving west.

In 1830, President Andrew Jackson signed the Indian Removal Act, which gave the War Department resources to forcibly move any remaining Indians west of the Mississippi River. Many of them died on what is now called the Trail of Tears.

This news clipping from Cherokee Phoenix and Indians' Advocate on May 15, 1830, details the forced removal of Indigenous people from lands in Georgia. Source: Library of Congress

“The primary driver behind this dispossession was the desire to expand slavery, especially because in Virginia several generations of over tilling the soil made it less productive,” says Malinda Maynor Lowery, the Cahoon Family Professor of American History in Emory College of Arts and Sciences. Lowery is a member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and studies Indian removal policies. “They wanted to figure out how to expand their most profitable enterprise, which was buying and selling human beings.”

By 1836, the Methodist church received a charter from the state of Georgia to build a new liberal arts college. Two years later, the church broke ground on the first building in Oxford, Georgia. It is believed that enslaved people were used to erect Few Hall and Phi Gamma Hall.

This history is detailed in “The Accidental Slaveowner: Revisiting a Myth of Race and Finding an American Family” by Mark Auslander, who previously taught at both the Oxford and Atlanta campuses.

Around 2000, Oxford residents were at odds with their city council over inequitable upkeep of the segregated Oxford Cemetery. The African American section was overgrown, so Auslander, his students and local congregations began a restoration project. In 2001, the Oxford City Council and the cemetery foundation which funds the maintenance of the grounds agreed to equitable upkeep of all burial plots. This work led Auslander to interview descendants of people who were believed to be enslaved by Emory’s early faculty members and trustees.

“I was told by elders in the Black community that to understand issues such as voting rights, unequal access to resources, etcetera, you had to look at the cemetery,” says Auslander, who is now a visiting scholar at Brandeis University and visiting faculty member at Boston University and at University of Massachusetts Amherst. “I started to see a whole story that had been hiding in the light about how essential slavery was to the founding of the institution. They were getting vital tuition money from the sons of Caribbean and Southern plantation owners… I was curious as to what this experience was like for the African Americans who were living at this time.”

Though there are no records that the university ever owned any slaves, “Kitty’s Cottage” stands as evidence of Emory’s entanglement with the institution of slavery. Catherine Andrew Boyd, sometimes called “Miss Kitty,” was enslaved by the president of the Emory College Board of Trustees, Bishop James O. Andrew.

Bishop James O. Andrew was a Methodist minister and chair of the Emory College Board of Trustees in 1844.

Much has been written about who Boyd might have been. Some say that she was the loyal slave of Bishop Andrew and he offered her as much freedom as he could. Others believe that Andrew and other board members’ refusal to free the people they enslaved caused the schism in the Methodist church, which lasted until 1939.

For Boyd’s descendants, she is more than a symbol and preserving the dignity of her legacy is a must.

Catherine "Miss Kitty" Andrew Boyd is the only known African American buried in the white section of Oxford Cemetery. Men observe her updated headstone in 1974.

“When Mark Auslander called in 2009, I was gobsmacked,” says Darcel Caldwell, one of Boyd’s great-great-great granddaughters. “When we came down for the conference in 2011, the Oxford community was very generous and loving to my sister and me. They accepted us like long-lost children.”

Emory hosted the “Slavery and the University” conference with institutions that are members of the USS consortium in 2011. The conference came about as a result of a five-year Transforming Community Project, led by Leslie Harris, then an associate professor of history and African American studies, and Catherine S. Manegold, then the James M. Cox Professor of Journalism. Before the conference, the Board of Trustees issued a statement of regret and acknowledged some of the descendants of the enslaved.

Caldwell and her sister, Cynthia Martin, were invited to the conference during which Emory unveiled a quilt by artist Lynn Linnemeier called “Miss Kitty’s Cloak” in her honor. The university also built a new headstone for Boyd, who is the only known person of color buried in the white section of Oxford Cemetery.

During the 2011 "Slavery and the University" conference, Emory unveiled a new headstone for Catherine Andrew Boyd.

“I’m grateful to Emory and I’m glad Emory is making the steps to do something,” says Caldwell. “Slavery denied people education and jobs and addressing those issues would be one of the many ways Emory could atone. I think Emory can set an excellent example in that regard.”