Emory’s graduate, professional schools ranked among best by U.S. News

Emory University’s graduate and professional schools and programs are ranked among the best in the nation, according to analysis and surveys released today in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 edition of the “America’s Best Graduate Schools” guide.

“Emory is consistently recognized as a global leader in graduate and professional education, research and discovery,” says Emory Provost Jan Love. “We are committed to providing our students with unparalleled opportunities for gaining deep and broad expertise in their chosen fields as they create, preserve, teach and apply knowledge in the service of humanity to solve the complex problems of our time.”

Emory's schools of nursing, public health, medicine, business, law, and several other entities were newly ranked by U.S. News this year. In national rankings:

Emory's Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing master’s program ranks 2nd in the nation. The school’s doctor of nursing practice program is 8th.

Emory’s Rollins School of Public Health ranks 4th in the nation.

Emory University School of Medicine ranks 22nd nationally among research-oriented medical schools, and 36th among primary care schools.

Goizueta Business School’s full-time MBA program is ranked 26th, its Evening MBA program 13th; and its Executive MBA program 19th. It ranked 19th in management for MBA specialties.

Emory University School of Law School ranks 29th in the nation. Its business/corporate law program ranked 22nd, constitutional law 24th, contracts/commercial law 22nd and health care law 23rd.

Ranking 2nd in the nation is the Wallace H. Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering Ph.D. program, a joint effort between Emory School of Medicine, Emory’s Laney Graduate School and Georgia Tech.

In Emory’s Laney Graduate School, PhD programs in several humanities and social science fields were newly ranked this year, including: African-American literature 4th, African history 7th, American politics 18th, British literature 16th, comparative politics 20th, English 26th, history 26th, international politics 18th, political methodology 14th, political science 19th, Latin American history 10th.

In U.S. News’ medical specialty rankings, Emory’s anesthesiology program ranks 21st, internal medicine 19th, obstetrics and gynecology 23rd, pediatrics 15th, radiology 16th, and surgery 17th. The physician assistant program, not newly ranked this year, is 5th, and the physical therapy program is 8th.

In U.S. News’ rankings of nursing master’s programs, Emory’s nursing administration is 3rd; family nurse practitioner 3rd; nurse practitioner, adult gerontology/acute care 4th; nurse practitioner, adult/gerontology, primary care 6th; nurse practitioner, psychiatric mental health 8th.

In rankings of Emory’s doctor of nursing practice programs, adult gerontology/acute care is 5th, pediatric acute care 4th, family practice 6th, and community health/public health 8th.

U.S. News first published a reputation-only graduate school ranking in 1987. The annual America's Best Graduate Schools report began in 1990.