Emory ranked among top national universities by U.S. News

Emory University ranks 21st among the nation’s top universities in the new 2021 Best Colleges guidebook from U.S. News & World Report.

Emory was also listed as 23rd among national universities offering the best value to students based on a combination of academic quality and cost. Additionally, the university was cited as 25th for best undergraduate teaching, and among schools with the largest percentage of international undergraduates at 15%.

Emory's Goizueta Business School, which is ranked separately from the university’s main undergraduate program, was 12th in the undergraduate business rankings, based on a survey of deans and senior faculty at peer institutions.

“What makes a university great, first and foremost, is its people,” says President Gregory L. Fenves. “Rankings are important, as we continue to focus on our core mission: leading in research, providing students the highest quality education, and being actively engaged in our communities at home and beyond.”

“Emory is a leading research university that fosters excellence and attracts world-class talent to innovate today and prepare leaders for the future,” says Jan Love, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “These results reflect Emory’s commitments to offer the most inclusive and financially accessible higher education experience among the nation's top universities, and to create an undergraduate campus life experience that builds a vibrant, impact-oriented intellectual community.”

Emory has been cited as one of the world's top research universities (Leiden Ranking), among the best for quality of life and financial aid (Princeton Review), and as a best value among private universities (Princeton Review, Forbes).

The new 2021 rankings appear today at www.usnews.com.