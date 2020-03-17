Emory’s graduate, professional schools ranked among best by U.S. News

Emory’s graduate and professional schools and programs continue to be among the best in the nation, including the School of Nursing that ranks fifth in the U.S.

Emory University’s graduate and professional schools and programs are ranked among the best in the nation, according to analysis and surveys released today in U.S. News and World Report’s 2021 edition of the “America’s Best Graduate Schools” guide.

Emory's schools of nursing, medicine, business, law and several other entities were newly ranked by U.S. News this year. In national rankings:

Emory's Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing master’s program ranks 5th in the nation. The school’s Doctor of Nursing Practice program is 8th. Among its master’s programs, Nursing Administration ranks 8th; Family Nurse Practitioner, 5th; Nurse Practitioner: Adult/Gerontology, Primary Care, 7th; Nurse Practitioner: Adult/Gerontology, Acute Care, 5th; Pediatric, Primary Care, 11th; and Nursing-Midwifery, 8th.

Goizueta Business School’s full-time MBA program is ranked 22nd, its evening MBA program 10th; and its executive MBA program is 20th.

Emory University School of Law School ranks 24th in the nation.

Emory University School of Medicine ranks 24th nationally among research-oriented medical schools, and 25th among primary care schools.

In U.S. News’ medical specialty rankings, Emory’s surgery program is 14th; radiology, 14th; pediatrics 19th; anesthesiology 20th; and internal medicine 18th. Emory School of Medicine’s doctoral program in physical therapy ranks 8th in the nation; and its physician assistant master’s program, not newly ranked this year, remains 5th.

Ranking 2nd in the nation is the Wallace H. Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering Ph.D. program, a joint effort between Emory School of Medicine, Emory’s Laney Graduate School and Georgia Tech.

Emory’s Rollins School of Public Health was not newly ranked this year, and remains 5th in the nation.

U.S. News first published a reputation-only graduate school ranking in 1987. The annual America's Best Graduate Schools report began in 1990.