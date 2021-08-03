Emory historian Deborah E. Lipstadt is being nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism, a position in the U.S. Department of State with the rank of ambassador.

Described by the White House as “a renowned scholar of the Holocaust and modern antisemitism,” Lipstadt is Dorot Professor of Modern Jewish History and Holocaust Studies in Emory’s Tam Institute for Jewish Studies and the Department of Religion.

“Through her acclaimed books, articles and commentary, Dr. Lipstadt has combated Holocaust denial and discrimination, uncovering the historical roots of antisemitism and exploring its persistence through the millennia,” Emory President Gregory L. Fenves said in a statement July 30, when the nomination was announced, describing her also as a “transformative teacher” and “inspiration to generations of students.”

She “has the experience to lead at a time when antisemitism has been on the rise in the U.S. and around the world,” Fenves said. Read his full statement.

“Dr. Lipstadt’s nomination is a sign that our country is committed to addressing acts of bigotry and hatred aimed at the Jewish people.” — Emory President Gregory L. Fenves

The nomination has drawn widespread praise, including from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, where Lipstadt has served as an adviser and, most recently, as the 2019-2020 Ina Levine Invitational Scholar at the Mandel Center for Advanced Holocaust Studies, working to create an online reader on antisemitism designed for the college classroom.

“We welcome Deborah Lipstadt’s appointment to this important position, especially in an era of rising antisemitism and Holocaust denial and distortion,” says Sara J. Bloomfield, director of the museum. “A preeminent Holocaust historian, she won a landmark court case against Holocaust denier David Irving that was deeply meaningful to Holocaust survivors worldwide. Her background as scholar, teacher, author and speaker makes her an ideal choice at this critical moment.”

As an ambassador-level position, Lipstadt’s nomination must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

“Should I be confirmed by the Senate and have the opportunity to accept this position and take on this awesome responsibility, I will miss one thing: Being in the classroom with my Emory students,” says Lipstadt, who notes that she would take a leave of absence from Emory for the role.