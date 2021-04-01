Our Type of Provost

As he rejoins Emory on July 1, Bellamkonda will be returning to a university and a city changed by recent events. He arrives in Atlanta during a remarkable moment in higher education, one shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, political divisions across the United States, and renewed imperatives for racial and social justice.

He plans to listen, learn, and invite new voices to the table. He understands that while his own research revolves around biomedical science, the great questions being asked in our world today are not primarily technological.

“If you look at the challenges that we face,” he says, “they’re really about us as human beings. How are we organized? What does it mean to be civilized? When we say ‘us’ and ‘them,’ what are the limits and boundaries of ‘us,’ and where does ‘them’ begin? These are humanistic questions.”

Confronting these questions requires a multidisciplinary approach grounded in our values and in distinct habits of thought and mind.

Bellamkonda describes the liberal arts as a dynamic conversation between the quantitative and the qualitative, with the arts, humanities, and sciences in a constantly evolving conversation. He envisions “creative collisions” among disciplines taking place across campus as part of the Emory experience. He believes that while great interdisciplinary universities have low barriers for such collisions, they also must have great disciplinary strengths and be home to a diverse community of students, faculty, staff, and alumni.

This is a vision Bellamkonda shares with Emory President Gregory L. Fenves, and this was a part of his inspiration to rejoin Emory.

Recalling his own student days, he says: “University life was an amazing experience of growth—hearing and seeing so many different people, making new Pakistani friends after having grown up in India. I had grown up being taught how different we were.”

“But I soon found out we had so much in common. We liked the same music. We liked the same kinds of food. But until you experience that moment, that encounter, it’s hard to discover on your own. This is the power of great universities—they are the conveners of a diverse community, joined together by intellectual curiosity, a thirst for knowledge, and a commitment to personal and societal well-being.”

Bellamkonda cites Gandhi and the Buddha as role models for his personal practice, which strives for universal compassion. In every encounter, he seeks to find common ground while respecting the fact that human beings do not share the same experiences or histories.

“We are all connected in some fundamental way,” he says.