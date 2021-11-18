‘However you’re feeling, you’re not alone’

Transitioning to college can be difficult under the best of circumstances, and COVID-19 only exacerbated that reality. That was Muskaan Vohra’s experience when she moved from Knoxville, Tennessee, to Emory’s Oxford College as a first-year student for the fall 2020 semester.

Although she was grateful to be on campus and understood the reasons behind protocols that kept students physically distanced, the situation was far from ideal — and Vohra began to see the toll on herself and others.

“There was lots of isolation,” says the anthropology and human biology major. “I had a pretty tough time meeting new people. I began to notice trends, like people getting their food and taking it back to their rooms without having any conversations.”

By the end of fall semester, Vohra was questioning whether Emory was the place for her. When she returned to campus in January, she knew things needed to change.

That change began through a conversation with Joe Moon, dean of campus life at Oxford. “Muskaan’s offer to establish some peer-to-peer connections came at a crucial time when we were all struggling to support students in distress,” Moon says. “We were all swimming in unfamiliar waters and her concern and ideas were well-timed and well-received.”

Their brainstorming led to a cohort of Oxford students interested in health and wellness creating an online form that students could use to reach out when they felt lonely or needed support.

The cohort — working through the Student Government Association’s (SGA) health and wellness committee — received a far larger response than expected.

“We didn’t really advertise it,” Vohra says. “We posted a few flyers and the word got out.” Whether students wanted to talk, go on a walk or simply enjoy some socially-distanced downtime, they found understanding friends in the cohort.

Connecting in these casual but intentional ways provided the boost Vohra needed to shift to a better mindset and proved just as valuable to other students.

“Sometimes we forget that even in college, others are in the same position as us,” she says. “I’ve always known that physical well-being is important, but the parallel of mental well-being is just as important. It can be hard to come out of that place, but we don’t really have a choice if we want to feel better. Even taking a small step toward coming out on the other side can make a difference.”