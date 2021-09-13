Emory ranked among top national universities by U.S. News

Emory University ranks 21st among the nation’s top universities in the 2022 edition of Best Colleges from U.S. News & World Report.

The rankings also list Emory as 21st among national universities offering the best value to students based on academic quality and cost. In addition, Emory is included in lists for ethnic diversity, most international students and best colleges for veterans.

“Emory offers a distinctive undergraduate experience, built on the breadth and rigor of an exemplary liberal arts education and elevated by the resources and opportunities of a world-class research university,” says President Gregory L. Fenves. “These rankings are a reflection of the efforts of our exceptional faculty, dedicated staff, and of course, the talent and energy of our students, all of whom embody the Emory mission to serve humanity.”

In a new ranking this year, U.S. News cited Emory as 4th for best undergraduate nursing degree program. Additionally, Emory's Goizueta Business School placed 14th for undergraduate business programs. Both rankings are based on surveys of deans and senior faculty from schools and departments around the country.

"At Emory, we believe that our students learn best by taking risks. We offer an environment that challenges our students to delve deeper into what they know, and discover what they don’t know and grow personally through discovery of self and knowledge. This process allows for discoveries to be made through the intellect and the spirit. It is here that we discover who we are and who we want to be,” says Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Ravi V. Bellamkonda.

Emory has been cited as one of the world's top research universities (Times Higher Education), among the best for quality of life (Princeton Review) and as a best value among private universities (Princeton Review, Forbes).

The new 2022 rankings appear today at www.usnews.com.