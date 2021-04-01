A small, handicap-accessible bus pulls up to Northlake Mall in Atlanta. Slowly, a lift descends and Lula Jordan steers her electric wheelchair onto the sidewalk.

The 77-year-old retiree rolls into what was once a Kohl’s department store. Thanks to Emory Healthcare, it is now one of the busiest COVID-19 vaccination sites in Georgia.

“Hi there. I can get your temperature.”

Inside the sliding glass doors, a masked volunteer scans Jordan’s forehead with a digital thermometer. Minutes later she’s shrugging off her coat to receive her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Jordan is one of 1,653 people the Emory Northlake clinic will vaccinate that day, most of them elderly and among the most vulnerable to COVID-19 complications. It is the largest of several vaccination sites where Emory is offering vaccines to patients and health care workers.

Health leaders are fond of saying that vaccines don’t save lives, vaccinations do. So, Emory’s aim is to get shots in arms as quickly and efficiently as the supply chain allows.

Volunteers at Emory's Northlake Mall Vaccine Clinic listen to instructions from health care leaders as they prepare for a day of administering shots.

To do so, it relies on a dedicated team of hundreds of health care professionals and volunteers. The effort requires precise planning to ensure not a single dose of vaccine is wasted and that strict rules of masking, physical distancing and proper hygiene are followed. At the same time, it needs to be flexible enough to evolve and adapt rapidly as the largest vaccination campaign in modern memory ramps up.

Since it began offering vaccines at Northlake on Dec. 17, Emory has vaccinated more than 100,000 health care workers and patients. Emory University students and employees can now also receive vaccinations there.

The clinic’s early success as one of the first large scale vaccine clinics in Georgia hasn’t gone unnoticed. The Emory team has advised federal, state and local officials as well as private entities on best practices. Now, of course, mass vaccination clinics are open around Georgia, including the Delta Flight Museum near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Christy Norman, Emory Healthcare's vice president for pharmacy services, helped set up the Northlake site, making sure Emory was ready to administer vaccines as soon as they arrived.

“The most important thing is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible,” says Christy Norman, Emory Healthcare’s vice president for pharmacy services. “Launching this so quickly was an incredible undertaking. But rising to a challenge like this – where the public’s health is at stake ­– is in Emory’s DNA. Every day we’ve learned and improved.”