Tell us a bit about your research.

As a hospital-based, infectious diseases doctor, I became interested in the patients being admitted with COVID-19. What zip codes are they living in? What factors increase the likelihood of their contracting the virus? And which of these patients subsequently return to the hospital within a set period of time? My primary research now is trying to describe some of the factors that may increase the likelihood of Blacks and Hispanics contracting COVID-19 and the factors that contribute to their re-hospitalization.

I am working with my research colleagues to address these disparities and it’s a big collaborative effort with over 30 individuals from Emory hospitals, the VA and Grady. We range from medical students all the way up to full tenured professors from multiple specialties.

But we want this to be more than research within the four walls of our hospitals. We are looking at what we can do in our group and in the Emory community to meet people where they are. For instance, we recognize that there are barriers for certain communities to come and receive the vaccine. Some of those barriers may be computer or internet access or transportation. There may be a language barrier for those who don’t speak English. One of the things I think is really important is bringing the vaccine to the community. I think it’s great to have central vaccine sites, but I’m looking forward to the day we have mobile vaccine units at neighborhood hubs like churches, libraries and community centers.

Zanthia Wiley says COVID-19 has put the spotlight on health disparities

What led you to focus on this particular strand of research?

On Friday, March 13, 2020, I took care of my first COVID-19 patient. She was a Black woman, in her 70s, churchgoing, married, lived with several of her family members and had adopted two younger children as well. The second patient I took care of with the coronavirus was Black. The third patient was Black.

Very early on, I noticed that these patients look like me. They look like my grandmother; they look like my aunt. The disparities in COVID-19 are very personal for me. Fighting against this disease is equivalent to fighting for my family.

Was there an incident that brought home this pandemic for you?

A few months ago, I saw a healthy Black patient in his 30s come in with COVID-19 and die within hours. He had no history of medical problems and worked every day. I investigated every COVID-19 patient that came into the hospital around the same time and saw that two people who were admitted after this young man had the same last name. Turns out that they were his parents. Just imagine both parents in the hospital, sick with this virus, and having to figure out burial arrangements for their child. My heart is heavy right now thinking about it and telling their story. COVID-19 has struck my own family but to witness the tragedy and travesty of this on a daily basis has forever changed me as a researcher and physician.

How has it impacted you as a physician and researcher?

COVID-19 has truly magnified what I already knew was out there. To see how this has ravaged our community and our world has been life-changing. The structural issues, structural racism, and structural inequities are here. But because of COVID-19, I can’t stay in the safety net of taking care of individual patients; I have to start thinking about the big picture — populations. What else can I, as a Black woman physician from rural Alabama, do to help my people?

Is that a reason why community engagement is so important for you?

I think we have to accept that there are inequities. The big question is what are we going to do about it—and what are we all going to do about it? It is time that academic communities, which are sitting right within a lot of these neighborhoods, engage with them, not just in the middle of a pandemic but even when things are going well. We need to engage with faith-based organizations and our schools so that when we’re in a really tough situation like a pandemic, and you’re going into the community to have these conversations, they know and trust you. I am doing my small part, but I am hopeful that we can all do more of it. I am looking forward to more collaborations, not just with my colleagues here at Emory but to reaching out and making those connections in the community.