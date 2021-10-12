Slavery, dispossession symposium at Emory connects student activism to restorative justice  

Close your eyes and imagine a world without racism. What do you see? Do you see anything at all?

On the last day of the “In the Wake of Slavery and Dispossession” symposium, Annalise Singh, a professor of social work and associate provost for diversity and faculty development/chief diversity officer at Tulane University, challenged attendees to imagine a world where people don’t mistreat each other based on skin complexion.

As author of “The Racial Healing Handbook,” Singh gave a room full of students, faculty, staff and alumni steps for challenging external and internalized racism.

Her exercise was symbolic of Emory’s most altruistic intentions — the hope that the three-day symposium would educate attendees on the university’s history and inspire a stronger sense of community.

The event, which took place Sept. 29-Oct. 1, was sponsored by the Office of the President; the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; and Emory Libraries.

View highlights from the "In the Wake of Slavery and Dispossession" symposium.

During his opening remarks, President Gregory L. Fenves said that the symposium offers an opportunity to “explore Emory’s history, find answers to the pressing questions of our time and examine the ongoing impact of slavery and racism.”

A steering committee of faculty, staff and students spent several months planning the event. Through presentations, panel discussions, performances and exhibitions, the symposium connected present-day systemic racism to the history of slavery and land dispossession at American universities, using Emory as a microcosm.

The state of Georgia acquired the land where Emory’s Atlanta and Oxford campuses are located through the 1821 First Treaty of Indian Springs, which Muscogee (Creek) leaders agreed to under duress.

Fifteen years later, the Methodist church received a charter from the state of Georgia to build a new liberal arts college on that land. In 1838 when the Methodist church broke ground on the first building in Oxford, Georgia, it is believed that enslaved people were used to erect Few Hall and Phi Gamma Hall. The building on the Oxford campus known as “Kitty’s Cottage” was the living quarters of Catherine “Miss Kitty” Andrew Boyd, who was enslaved by Bishop James O. Andrew, an early trustee of Emory College.

During the symposium, attendees excavated this history and more. The event opened on the Atlanta campus with a reading of the names of those who were enslaved by Emory’s founders as well as blessings from Ifa priest Baba Odutola and Rev. Chebon Kernell, a member of the Seminole Nation of Muscogee (Creek) descent.

There was also a West African dance to an original song composed with Native American and West African drums. Carlton Mackey, who served on the symposium steering committee and composed the opening ceremony song, said the drums had to be included because they are central to both cultures.

“Drums are both a call to action and an invitation to pause and reflect,” said Mackey, the director of the Ethics & the Arts Program and associate director of the D. Abbott Turner Program in Ethics and Servant Leadership. “For the occasion of the opening ceremony of a symposium on slavery and dispossession, the drum functioned to invite us to reflect on the past of injustice as well as to catalyze us toward justice and reconciliation.”