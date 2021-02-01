Emory University will celebrate its Class of 2021 with modified in-person Commencement ceremonies May 14-16 at the Georgia World Congress Center.

A total of 14 Commencement events representing Emory’s nine undergraduate and graduate schools are scheduled during the three-day weekend event. A ceremony recognizing Emory’s Class of 2020 also will be held on May 15.

While some aspects of Emory’s traditional Commencement ceremony must be adjusted to comply with health and safety protocols, the university is excited to host in-person events with many familiar elements: the bagpipes, wearing of academic regalia, presidential conferral of degrees, individual recognition of the graduates and the singing of the alma mater.

The primary difference is the offsite location in order to adhere to comprehensive health and safety guidelines, which include wearing face coverings, physical distancing, hand sanitizing and other measures. Also, each class of graduates will have its own Commencement rather than all graduates gathering for a central university ceremony.

Each of the ceremonies will also be live-streamed for those who do not attend in person.

Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke to Emory graduates in 2003, when he received an honorary doctor of science degree. This year, he receives the President's Medal. Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke to Emory graduates in 2003, when he received an honorary doctor of science degree. This year, he receives the President's Medal.

All ceremonies will include a presentation and video response from Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the U.S. National Institutes of Health, receiving the Emory University President’s Medal.

Fauci, who received an honorary degree from Emory in 2003, will also will provide the keynote address during the Emory College of Arts and Sciences Commencement, which is set for 10 a.m. Sunday, May 16. His address will be delivered virtually, but in real time. The entire Emory community can watch via livestream on the Commencement website.

“ I cannot think of a more inspiring person than Dr. Fauci to address the Class of 2021, whose Emory experience has been so dramatically shaped by the pandemic, and whose resilience and determination have inspired us again and again. ” — Emory University President Gregory L. Fenves

“During the past year, Dr. Fauci’s name has become synonymous with truth, clarity and medical expertise. As chief physician to our country in the midst of a pandemic, he has become one of the most trusted voices in medicine for millions of Americans, and we are excited to honor him as part of Emory’s 176th Commencement,” Fenves says.

Fauci will become only the sixth person to receive both of the highest honors awarded by Emory — the honorary degree and the President’s Medal, which is conferred upon distinguished university guests whose impact on the world has enhanced the prospect of peace or enriched cultural achievement.

Previous recipients of both honors include His Holiness the Dalai Lama; U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who is also Emory University Distinguished Professor; U.S. Rep. John Lewis; Ambassador Andrew Young; and epidemiologist Dr. William H. Foege, who is credited with devising the strategy to eradicate smallpox and also served on the Emory faculty.

“Emory’s motto, ‘the wise heart seeks knowledge,’ is exemplified by Dr. Fauci’s many decades of public service,” Fenves says. “Indeed, it is his wise heart, and the knowledge he has provided, that have helped us get through a year like no other.”