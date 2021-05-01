Who, then, were the students journeying, in some cases, hundreds of miles — from new jobs, graduate schools and recently established home bases — for the chance to celebrate academia’s traditional rites?

Bethany Greene, an Emory College graduate who majored in economics, came from Denver, Colorado, where she works as a research associate.

Rachel Marlowe, an Emory College psychology major, came from Nashville, Tennessee, where she is pursuing a master’s degree in child studies from Vanderbilt University.

Oxford College alumnus Sudeep Aditham, who graduated from Emory College with a degree in neuroscience and behavioral biology, came from San Jose, California, where he is working in a research lab at Stanford with plans to go to medical school.

Wearing a student-athlete stole over his black gown, cross-country team member Andrew Kliewer arrived from Philadelphia, where he is in law school at the University of Pennsylvania, building on his double major in political science and economics as he looks toward a career in government.

Why come back? “I just miss Emory too much, just tremendously,” he explained. “Seeing the campus and getting to walk around — it’s that sense of closure, really, because we never really got that.”

Parents, of course, had their perspective as well. Cornelis Meijaard’s daughter Moira graduated from Emory College in 2020 with a double major in English and economics and currently works as a financial analyst for Comcast.

“My daughter is very level-headed, so she understood last year, as we all did, considering what happened all over the world, that it would be selfish to dwell on what we missed,” Meijaard said. “We had every confidence that Emory would do something for these graduates in the future.”

As they waited for the ceremony to start, Jennifer Chen and Kristine Taylor, both 2018 Oxford College graduates, posed for photos in front of the banner for Goizueta Business School, from which they graduated in 2020 with bachelor’s degrees in business administration. Both are living in Atlanta, where Chen works as a financial analyst and Taylor is a consultant.

“I feel like after working so hard for four years, we deserve this,” Chen said, adding she was also excited by “coming back and seeing some of my friends, because as the Class of 2020 we wrapped up really suddenly, and I didn’t really get to say goodbye.”

Cheered on by loved ones including two of his three children, Edward Menifee Jr. came to celebrate his master’s degree in religious leadership from Candler School of Theology. Since graduating, he has become a chaplain at Emory Healthcare at Wesley Woods.

“I enjoyed the journey to getting this degree because it is a degree that really defines what I am called to do,” Menifee said.

Jordan R. Murphy, who earned her PhD in nursing in 2020, joined in the Laney Graduate School ceremony with her parents, Kimbel and Deborah Murphy. Jordan R. Murphy, who earned her PhD in nursing in 2020, joined in the Laney Graduate School ceremony with her parents, Kimbel and Deborah Murphy.

In addition to Saturday’s Class of 2020 ceremony, Laney Graduate School invited 2020 graduates to join with 2021 graduates in its ceremony on Friday.

When Deborah and Kimbel Murphy placed a doctoral hood on their daughter Jordan R. Murphy’s shoulders, it represented two important milestones. First, it was the public recognition of Murphy’s third degree from Emory: a PhD in nursing. Second, as her mother says, “She is the first PhD in our lives.”

After first attaining a bachelor’s degree in biology at Spelman College, Murphy earned her BSN and MSN at Emory’s nursing school and now serves as director of operations for Community Advanced Practice Nurses of Atlanta.

She wasn’t going to miss the chance to be part of an in-person ceremony this year, and her mom agrees that it was a day worth returning for: “It’s been a whirlwind of a year and she’s worked very hard to get everything she has. I feel incredibly fortunate to be here with her today.”

Richard Purcell, who received his PhD in religion in 2020, also returned to participate in the Laney ceremony. After serving as a visiting assistant professor of religion at Florida Southern College, he is looking forward to his next role as the all-school chaplain and religion teacher at Saint Mary’s Hall, a preparatory school near San Antonio.

“I want to help students shape their moral imaginations,” he says. “I want to help them figure out who they are and what they can do in the world.”