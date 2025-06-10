Emory Athletics crowned Division III Learfield Directors’ Cup Champions

A banner year for Emory University Athletics culminated with Division III’s highest honor as the Eagles were named the winners of the 2024-25 Learfield Directors’ Cup in conjunction with the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) Convention in Orlando, Florida.

The Learfield Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the NACDA and USA Today, with points awarded based on each institution’s finish in NCAA Championships. Overall, 18 sports are counted in the final Division III standings, four of which must be men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s basketball. The next highest sports scored for each institution, regardless of gender, are used in the standings.

This is the first time that Emory has claimed the title as Division III’s most successful athletics program. With the win, Emory becomes just the seventh institution to win the Cup at the Division III level since the award’s inception during 1995-96 athletic calendar.

Emory is the first University Athletic Association program to win the Directors’ Cup and joins the ranks of Williams College, UC-San Diego (now DII), Middlebury College, Tufts University and Johns Hopkins University as winners.

“This is a significant achievement for Emory Athletics, one that could not have been done without the hard work and dedication displayed on a consistent basis from our coaches, student-athletes and support staff,” said Keiko Price-Carter, associate vice president of Campus Life and Clyde Partin Sr. Director of Athletics. “I look forward to seeing us continue the success we showcased this season for years to come.”

After securing a string of 21 appearances in the top 10 over the previous 22 Directors’ Cups, including 11 consecutive showings, the Eagles bring home the illustrious title with 1,198.75 points.

The Eagles have previously finished as high as second on three separate occasions (2003, 2004, 2013) and were third in the final 2023-24 standings.

After standing third overall following the winter, the Eagles were bolstered by a spring slate where each of Emory's six traditional spring sports made the postseason.

The women’s golf national championship led the way with 100 points, followed by third-place finishes from men’s golf and women’s tennis. The tally was also aided by the men’s tennis quarterfinal run, softball’s trip to the Super Regionals, performances by women’s and men’s outdoor track and field, and baseball.

Emory’s outstanding spring season earned 586.25 points — the most for any Division III program across any of the three seasons during the 2024-25 athletic calendar.

The Eagles scored points across 18 total sports and had 12 teams with top 10 NCAA finishes.

In addition to the Eagles’ national pedigree, the 2024-25 athletic calendar featured seven UAA championships from men’s and women’s golf, men’s soccer, volleyball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and men’s outdoor track and field.