Emory men’s and women’s golf teams capture UAA championships

By Anna Chapman Sept. 16, 2024

The men’s win marked the team’s 22nd UAA championship in program history.

Emory University’s men’s and women’s golf teams soared to victory at Elks Run Golf Club in Cincinnati, with both teams capturing the 2024 UAA Championship. At the conclusion of the tournament, both teams were recognized for a variety of accomplishments.

The men’s team claimed its 22nd UAA Championship in the program’s history. The Eagles swept NYU 5-0 and defeated University of Rochester 3-2. This win marks the ninth time the Eagles have won the UAA Championship under head coach John Sjoberg. In addition to the team title, three golfers were awarded UAA All-Tournament Team Honors: fourth-year student Michael Burry, third-year student Brian Hanson and first-year student Zach Pelzar. Hanson was also recognized as the UAA Tournament MVP. Read full coverage of the men’s championship from Emory Athletics.

The women’s team claimed its third UAA Championship over the past four seasons.

The women’s team claimed its third UAA Championship over the past four seasons under the leadership of head coach Liz Fernandes. The Eagles defeated top-seeded Carnegie Mellon University 4-1. First-year student Zimo Li, fourth-year student Ellen Dong and second-year student Esther Jung provided the match-clinching wins for the Eagles against the reigning national champions. All three students were selected to the UAA All-Tournament Team, and Li was recognized as the UAA Women’s Tournament MVP. Read the full story from Emory Athletics.

