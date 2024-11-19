Emory Eagles advance in NCAA tournaments, extending successful seasons

Last week was filled with cheers as two Emory teams advanced to the next stages of NCAA Division III tournament competition.

Women’s soccer has reached the Final Four after a 1-0 win against Amherst College on Sunday. The Eagles will head to Las Vegas to face William Smith College on Friday, Dec. 6. The team previously competed in the national semifinals in 2012 before advancing to the championship match.

The Eagles fly to Las Vegas with a 14-3-4 record, the most wins in a campaign since 2018, in search of their first national championship in team history. Emory fans can stream the matchup online.

Volleyball is headed to the Elite Eight after a 3-1 victory against Trinity University. The match, which took place on Saturday at the Woodruff PE Center, marked the 13th time in program history that the team has advanced to this round, and the first time since 2019. Senior Deborah Hong was named the Atlanta Regional Most Valuable Player thanks to her efforts during the tournament.

The team heads to Salem, Virginia, for the remainder of the tournament, preparing to compete against the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on Wednesday, Dec. 4.