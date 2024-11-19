Emory volleyball wins 11th UAA Championship, heads to NCAA tournament

Emory Volleyball celebrated its 11th University Athletic Association (UAA) Championship title after defeating Washington University (WashU) 3-0 on Saturday, Nov. 16, in Rochester, New York.

The Eagles faced the University of Rochester in the quarterfinals and the University of Chicago in the semifinals on Friday to reach the finals match.

Like their early matches, the Eagles went toe-to-toe with WashU to open the first set. Both teams went back and forth, but the Eagles ultimately took three straight points to claim the first set 25-23.

Emory began the second set of the match with another 8-7 lead. WashU reclaimed the lead 15-13, but the Eagles answered with a 7-1 run to hold a 20-16 advantage. Both teams posted five points to end the set, clinching Emory’s 25-21 win.

In the third set, WashU held a slight 7-6 advantage over the Eagles, but the set soon saw another battle before the Eagles clinched the UAA title with a 25-22 win.

With the win, they gained automatic entry into the NCAA Tournament, which will begin on Thursday, Nov. 21, when the Eagles face Covenant College at 7 p.m. in the Woodruff PE Center Arena.

This marks the 28th consecutive season the team has made the NCAA tournament, the second longest active streak in Division III. As one of the regional hosts for the tournament, Emory will welcome eight teams to the Woodruff PE Center Arena.

Photos by Christopher Cecere, Rochester CC Photography.