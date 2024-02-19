Emory swimming and diving teams celebrate 26th consecutive championship titles

Emory University’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams captured their 26th consecutive University Athletic Association (UAA) titles during the championship held on Emory’s campus at the Madeleine Jude Brown Aquatic Center Feb. 12-15. Throughout the competition, the Eagles earned a combined total of 38 All-UAA finishes, UAA meet records and medals, among other accomplishments.

The women’s team claimed its 32nd overall conference championship in the program’s history. They finished with a total of 1,867 team points, ahead of New York University’s 1,846 team points. At the end of the meet, first-year student Caitlin Crysel was awarded the Rookie of the Year award. Read full coverage of the women’s meet from Emory Athletics.

The men’s team compiled 1,682 points, ahead of second place New York University’s 1,586.5 points. First-year student Solly Berkenwald became the sixth Emory man to be named the UAA Diver of the Year at the end of the meet. Read the full story from Emory Athletics.

On both the men’s and women’s sides head coach Jon Howell and staff members Cindy Fontana, John Petroff, Bob Hackett and Tomasz Rossa were named the league's Coaching Staff of the Year.

Be sure to catch the Eagles at home during the two-day Emory Invitational on Friday, Feb. 21, and Saturday, Feb. 22. The meet serves as a final chance for swimmers to qualify for the NCAA Championship.

Following the Emory Invitational, the Eagles will compete in the NCAA Region 2 Diving Championships on Friday, Feb. 28, and Saturday, March 1. The swimming and diving NCAA Championship will take place in Greensboro, North Carolina, later in March.