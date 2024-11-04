Emory men’s soccer captures back-to-back UAA championships

The Emory University men's soccer team celebrated a University Athletic Association (UAA) championship in front of its home fans for the second straight season as the Eagles defeated the University of Chicago, 4-2, Saturday afternoon in Atlanta.

In a matchup between the top two programs in the conference this season, Emory secured its second consecutive UAA championship as well as the ninth conference crown in team history. This is the second time in program history the Eagles have won back-to-back UAA titles, having done so previously during the 1995 and 1996 seasons.

With one game remaining in the regular season and the automatic bid locked up, the Eagles (8-6-1, 5-1 UAA) will compete in the NCAA Division III tournament for the fourth time in seven seasons under Head Coach Cory Greiner.

With championship vibes in the air, the Eagles wasted no time setting the tone in Saturday's contest, scoring twice within the opening four minutes of the game for a 2-0 lead.

The Eagles brought the same intensity as the opening minutes to the second half with a chance to clinch the conference title. The Eagles remained in control until the final moments when UC added a desperation goal with 76 seconds left in the game to provide the 4-2 final margin.

Emory will return to the WoodPEC one final time in 2024 on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 1:30 p.m., hosting the University of Rochester in the regular season finale. Prior to kickoff, the Eagles will recognize the 12-member graduating class with a special on-field Senior Day ceremony.