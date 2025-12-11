2025 began on a reflective note for Emory, as the community joined the world in honoring the legacy of President Jimmy Carter.

The 39th president, who passed away Dec. 29, 2024, at age 100, served as Emory University Distinguished Professor for more than 40 years, often saying that he would like to be remembered “as a champion of human rights, as a president who kept our country at peace and as having been a distinguished professor at Emory University.” Faculty, staff, students and alumni gathered Jan. 9 to watch Carter’s televised memorial service, and then gathered again Feb. 10 for an Emory service to honor Carter’s impact on the university.

That spirit of connection and collaboration continued throughout 2025.

The Emory community came together to welcome new leaders — including those who were already familiar faces. Justice Leah Ward Sears, an Emory law alumna and member of the Board of Trustees since 2010, took the helm as interim Emory University president as Gregory L. Fenves completed his term as president and became the university’s sixth chancellor. Joon Lee, who has served as Emory Healthcare CEO since 2023, assumed the expanded, integrated roles of executive vice president for health affairs of Emory University and vice chair of the Emory Healthcare Board of Directors in July. Badia Ahad, who had served as dean of Oxford College since 2023, became Emory University’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs in November.

We also welcomed students in the Class of 2029 and 284 new faculty members for the start of the new academic year.

We cheered with Emory Athletics as four teams — men’s swimming and diving, women’s swimming and diving, men’s golf and men’s outdoor track and field — won University Athletic Association championships and as the women’s golf team won the NCAA Division III championship. For the first time, Emory won the Learfield Directors’ Cup, claiming the title of Division III’s most successful athletics program.

Throughout the year, we marked milestones including Commencement, Match Day for medical students, the opening of the renovated Cox Hall Market, the Winship 5K for cancer research, and Homecoming and Family Weekend, as well as the successful conclusion of the 2O36 campaign, the most impactful fundraising effort in Emory history, reshaping the trajectory of the university and its academic health system for generations to come.

The heart of Emory is the people who come here to learn, teach, work, help and heal. As 2025 draws to a close, we look back at stories showcasing how they put the university’s mission into action.