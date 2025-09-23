Emory among top national universities, according to U.S. News

Sept. 23, 2025

U.S. News & World Report’s 2026 “Best Colleges” rankings are out — and Emory has once again been recognized among the top national universities, coming in at No. 24.

The rankings also list Emory at No. 21 for “Best Value” based on academic quality and cost, and No. 31 for “Most Innovative.” Emory was also recognized in the categories of “First-Year Experiences” and “Undergraduate Research/Creative Projects.”

Several undergraduate programs within Emory’s schools were also ranked. The Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing ranked No. 2 for “Best Bachelor of Science (BSN) in Nursing” program and Goizueta Business School ranked No. 12 for “Best Undergraduate Business” program. Both rankings are based on surveys of deans and senior faculty from schools and departments around the country.

See the full rankings for this year at www.usnews.com.

