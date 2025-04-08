Emory’s graduate, professional schools among best in nation

April 8, 2025

Emory University’s graduate and professional schools are among the best in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 “Best Graduate Schools” guide, which was released today.

Each year, U.S. News ranks professional schools and programs in business, education, law, engineering, medicine and nursing. The rankings in these areas are based on two types of data: expert opinion about program excellence and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school's faculty, research, students and post-graduate outcomes for them.

Here are some of the Emory schools and programs included in this year’s national rankings:

  • Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing master’s program continues to be ranked No. 1 in the nation. The school’s doctor of nursing program is No. 8.
  • Rollins School of Public Health is No. 2 in the nation.
  • Goziueta Business School’s full-time MBA program and executive MBA program are both ranked No. 17.
  • Emory University School of Medicine ranks as a Tier 1 (highest performing) medical school for research. Last year, U.S News began assigning group rankings to medical schools instead of individual rankings for each institution.
  • Emory University School of Law is No. 38 in the nation.

Each school may have additional information about rankings issued to specific programs. Not all graduate and professional programs are ranked annually.

