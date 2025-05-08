Emory University’s 180th Commencement will fill the heart of campus May 12, when graduates of each of the university’s nine schools come together on the Quad for the official conferral of degrees and to hear from keynote speaker Usher Raymond IV.

Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, the university-wide ceremony is a ticketed event for the Class of 2025 and their guests. The event will also be livestreamed.

A Grammy Award-winning performer and philanthropist, Usher will receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree during the ceremony.

“There are few artists in the history of popular music who have innovated as ceaselessly as Usher,” says Emory President Gregory L. Fenves. “Through acclaimed albums, era-defining songs, global tours and live performances that showcase his peerless talent as a singer, songwriter and dancer, Usher has connected profoundly with generations of fans, building a dedicated audience that continues to grow.”

Entertainment icon and philanthropist Usher Raymond IV will deliver the keynote address at Emory's 180th Commencement. (Photo by Bellamy Brewster)

One of the best-selling artists in music history, Usher moved to Atlanta at age 12 to pursue his performing career. Now, he seeks out ways to give back and help young people achieve their goals, including working in partnership with Emory through his nonprofit, Usher’s New Look.

“I have spent my life following my spark — my passion — and trying to support young people as they find and follow their own passions,” Usher says. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to speak to these incredible Emory students as they graduate and prepare to make their mark on the world.”

Steeped in tradition and ritual — from the opening bagpipers to the procession of graduates to the final singing of the alma mater — the ceremony also includes the grand Commencement processional march featuring full academic regalia, the president’s address to the graduating class, and the formal group conferral of all student degrees earned.

In addition to Usher, Emory will award honorary degrees to groundbreaking immunologist and geneticist Leonore A. Herzenberg and Susan B. Hassmiller, a national leader in nursing, health equity and leadership development.

Herzenberg, Endowed Chair of Flow Cytometry and Genetics at Stanford University, will receive an honorary doctor of science degree. She and her late husband, professor Leonard A. Herzenberg, made many critical discoveries that transformed the fields of immunology, genetics and cell biology.

Hassmiller will receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree in recognition of her visionary contributions to nursing education and practice. Through her leadership at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the National Academy of Medicine, she launched crucial initiatives that elevated the nursing profession and improved health care for communities nationwide.

Learn more about Commencement at Emory: