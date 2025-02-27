Grammy winner Usher to deliver Emory Commencement address

Grammy Award-winning performer and philanthropist Usher Raymond IV will deliver the keynote address at Emory University’s 180th Commencement, scheduled for Monday, May 12, on the Emory Quadrangle. The renowned artist, known in his music career simply as Usher, will receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree during the ceremony.

“There are few artists in the history of popular music who have innovated as ceaselessly as Usher,” says Emory President Gregory L. Fenves. “Through acclaimed albums, era-defining songs, global tours and live performances that showcase his peerless talent as a singer, songwriter and dancer, Usher has connected profoundly with generations of fans, building a dedicated audience that continues to grow.”

At age 12, Usher moved to Atlanta with his family to pursue his dream of musical success. Now one of the best-selling artists in music history, he has sought ways to give back and help young people achieve their goals, including working in partnership with Emory.

Since his self-titled debut in 1994, at age 15, the artist has been widely considered a standard bearer of R&B. Winner of eight Grammy Awards, he has charted nine career No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including hits like “U Got it Bad,” “Yeah!,” “Burn,” “My Boo” and “OMG.” Following blockbuster Las Vegas residencies from 2021-2023 with 100 sold-out shows, Usher headlined the 2024 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. Beyond the musical stage, he has appeared on Broadway, in primetime television shows like “The Voice” and in more than a dozen feature films.

“I have spent my life following my spark — my passion — and trying to support young people as they find and follow their own passions,” Usher says. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to speak to these incredible Emory students as they graduate and prepare to make their mark on the world.”

Since 1999, Usher has served as founding chair of Usher’s New Look (UNL), an Atlanta-based nonprofit organization which has encouraged more than 55,000 under-resourced teens to identify their passions, develop their whole selves, finish their education and serve others.

Starting in middle school, students are introduced to servant leadership, financial literacy, exploring career paths and the importance of education through a day-long “Powered by Service” intensive leadership program in collaboration with Emory’s Goizueta Business School.

The organization’s Leadership Academy for high school students is a four-year, 400-hour training program focused on graduation, college preparation and service, while the post-secondary Moguls in Training program provides a virtual college and career support system. According to UNL, 100% of Leadership Academy participants graduate high school, with 98% going on to college. Some 86% are first-generation college students.

“New Look fills a critical need by stepping up to help students realize their potential,” Fenves notes. “Emory University has been proud to partner with this incredible organization over the years.”

Honorary degree recipients

During the Commencement ceremony, Emory will also award honorary degrees to groundbreaking immunologist and geneticist Leonore Herzenberg and Susan Hassmiller, a national leader in nursing, health equity and leadership development.

Leonore A. Herzenberg, Endowed Chair of Flow Cytometry and Genetics at Stanford University, will receive an honorary doctor of science degree. Herzenberg and her late husband, professor Leonard A. Herzenberg, made many critical discoveries in the fields of immunology, genetics and cell biology. Perhaps most notable was the invention of the Florescence Activated Cell Sorter (FACS), which enabled fluorescent-labeled monoclonal antibodies to be used to characterize and sort individual cells — a technology that revolutionized biomedical research and medicine.

Known as “Len & Lee,” the Herzenbergs first met as undergraduates at Brooklyn College. After Len graduated, he moved to California for a PhD at California Institute of Technology; the couple married and Lee joined him soon after. Cal Tech did not admit women at the time, but Lee was encouraged by professors to take classes unofficially, where she excelled.

In 1959, Stanford University recruited Len as a professor for its new Department of Genetics, and the Herzenberg lab was born. The Herzenbergs went on to become widely recognized partners in life and research; over the years, Lee’s cell biology and genetics work earned her an international reputation. In 1981, the University of Paris awarded her an honorary doctorate, leading to her appointment as a full professor at Stanford.

When Len received a Kyoto Prize, the Japanese equivalent of the Nobel Prize, for the invention of the FACS, he said his only regret was that the award was not simultaneously given to Lee, stating “she has participated fully in most of the work for which I am now being honored.”

After almost 60 years of running the lab together, Len died in 2013, leaving Lee to carry on their work and lead the lab. In addition to mentoring scores of students and fellows, many of whom went on to prestigious scientific careers, the Herzenbergs also advocated for expanded opportunities for women and other underrepresented minorities in life, science and higher education.

Susan Hassmiller will receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree in recognition of her visionary contributions to nursing education and practice, which have elevated health care, addressed disparities in underserved populations and created opportunities for nurses nationwide.

During her 25 years at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Hassmiller served as the senior adviser for nursing. As senior scholar-in-residence and senior adviser to the president at the National Academy of Medicine, she helped lead two landmark “Future of Nursing” reports.

She also served on the National Board of Governors of the American Red Cross, including as the national chair of the 9/11 Recovery Program, and received the International Florence Nightingale Medal from the International Red Cross.

Hassmiller is an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine and is a fellow in the American Academy of Nursing, where she holds the Living Legend status. Currently a professor of nursing at the Florida State University College of Nursing and adjunct faculty at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, she is founder and principal of Sulu Coaching and Consulting, a private coaching practice for health care leaders.

Her many ties to Emory include mentoring nursing students, faculty and alumni, as well as facilitating the longstanding relationship between the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing.